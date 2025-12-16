Bill to set up higher edu commission tabled in LS

New Delhi: A Bill to set up a 13-member body to regulate institutions of higher education was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday with the government expressing willingness to refer it to a joint committee.

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill seeks to establish an overarching higher education commission along with three councils for regulation, accreditation and ensuring academic standards for universities and higher education institutions in India.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Bill amid din over the issue of alleged threatening slogans raised at a Congress rally on Sunday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As soon as Pradhan introduced the Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rose to say that since it is a comprehensive Bill, the government would like to send it to the joint committee of both Houses for a threadbare examination.

According to the Bill, the present challenges faced by higher educational institutions due to multiplicity of regulators having non-harmonised regulatory approval protocols will be done away with. The higher education commission will cover all central universities and colleges under it.