Bill to repeal over 60 old laws, rectify error in one introduced in LS

New Delhi: A bill which seeks to repeal over 60 obsolete laws, including one enacted 137 years ago, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 also aims to correct a "patent error" in another law by replacing certain words.

Piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, the bill is one of the periodical measures by which enactments which have ceased to be in force, or have become obsolete or the retention as separate Act is unnecessary, are repealed.

It also seeks to repeal the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950. Under the law, "Whoever is found or is proved to have been in possession of any quantity of telegraph wires shall unless he proves that the telegraph wires came into his possession lawfully, be punishable, for the first offence, with imprisonment for

a term which may extend to five years, or with fine ..."