Bilkis case convict shares stage with BJP MP & MLA at govt event

Dahod: One of the convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder of her family members case, freed last year under Gujarat’s remission policy, has shared the stage with BJP MP Jaswant Bhabhor and his MLA brother Shailesh Bhabhor at a government event held at Limkheda in Dahod district of the state.

When contacted and asked whether he attended the program on Saturday, the convict, Shailesh Bhatt, said he went there for “puja” ritual but refused to elaborate.

Bhatt was seen in a photo shared by Shailesh Bhabhor on his Twitter account, with a caption announcing the foundation laying programme for the Kadana dam bulk pipeline project worth approximately Rs 101.89 crore.

“I went there for puja,” Bhatt said.

He was also seen standing next to Jaswant Bhabhor, a former Union minister of state for tribal affairs, in a photo shared by the Dahod district information department.