Bilaspur set to ‘cruise’ as Gobind lake gets shikaras, water sports

Shimla: The sight of cruises, shikaras and houseboats at the Govind Sagar lake in Bilaspur would’ve been hard to imagine a few years back.

Bilaspur — a mid-hill town that got submerged due to the Bhakra-Nangal dam — is still coping with the effects of submergence caused decades ago.

And in a bid to offset the losses, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated water sports activities on the lake.

A beginning of new tourism activity, the Govind Sagar Lake will see cruises, shikara rides, houseboats, hi-tech motorboats, jet skis and water scooters. These activities will boost tourism potential and create ample employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

Alongside tourism, this initiative is expected to benefit local businesses, particularly women and small entrepreneurs by providing a new marketplace to sell local products. It will enhance the income and foster economic stability of the people of the region, he said.

Sukhu outlined a vibrant vision for the future of Bilaspur in tourism, stating: “With the development of water sports, alongside initiatives in religious, rural and eco-tourism, Bilaspur is poised to become a premier attraction, comparable to popular destinations like Kerala and Goa.”

He said that the ongoing efforts would elevate Bilaspur’s status on Himachal’s tourism map, creating diverse experiences that highlight the district’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and adventure opportunities. “This comprehensive approach is expected to bring significant growth, attracting a broad spectrum of tourists and contributing to the region’s economic development,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Bilaspur district administration has been instructed to start the tender process for introducing cruises and shikara rides on the Kol Dam

reservoir also.