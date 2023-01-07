Bilaspur dist administration website bags National Award

New Delhi: The website of Bilaspur district administration of Chhattisgarh was honored on Saturday with the National Platinum Award by President Droupadi Murmu for innovation. The award was received by the district collector of Bilaspur Saurabh Kumar in a programme at Vigyan Bhawan.

The innovation done by Bilaspur district administration has been appreciated at the national level. The website of the district administration has been awarded the National Platinum Award by the department of electronics and information technology, government of India. The website has been given this award under the category of Best Web and Mobile Initiative Compliant with GIGW and accessibility guidelines.

The website has made innovation in the implementation of Central government’s flagship scheme Digital India. In addition to uploading information about the central and state government schemes in the website prepared by NIC (National Informatics Center), special facilities have also been provided for the differently-abled.

Wherever the mouse cursor will go, the written information will be converted into voice. However, this facility is currently available in english only. In the coming days, it will also be given in Hindi. The special thing is that a special type of software has also been uploaded on the website for the visually impaired which can be used for free.