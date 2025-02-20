Bikaner: Power-lifter dies after 270-kg rod falls on her neck

Jaipur: A gold-medallist female power-lifter in the Junior National Games died when a 270-kg rod fell on her neck during practice in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday.

Immediately after the accident, she was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, they said, adding the accident happened when the trainer was making Yashtika lift weights in the gym.