Bijapur: 22 Naxalites surrender

Bijapur: Twenty-two Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday.

Of these, Ayatu Punem, Pandu Kunjam, Kosi Tamo, Sona Kunjam and Lingesh Padam carried rewards of Rs 2 lakh each of their heads, while the amount was Rs 1 lakh for Tibruram Madvi, , an official said.

“Punem was active as Platoon Number 1 member under the Andhra-Odisha-Border division of the outlawed Maoist outfit... Madvi was Jantana Sarkar head while Lakhma Kadti was DAKMS president,” he added.