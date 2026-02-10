Bihar's image changed since NDA came to power: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in state assembly

Patna: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday asserted in the Bihar assembly that the state's image has improved substantially since the NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, assumed power, defeating the RJD-Congress combine.

Nabin, a former state minister who continues to represent the Bankipur seat, turned up at the House for the first time since he was catapulted to the top party post a month ago.

"I remember my days as a student, when I had not dreamt of entering politics, and I can recall the image crisis Bihar suffered from. I note with satisfaction that under the leadership of the chief minister, the image has improved substantially and Bihar is now being treated with respect," the BJP chief said.

Incidentally, Kumar, who heads the JD(U), was not present inside the House during the nearly 45-minute period that Nabin spent among fellow MLAs.

The 45-year-old BJP leader was warmly received at the Vidhan Sabha entrance by state NDA bigwigs like Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha and minister Mangal Pandey (all BJP), minister Ashok Choudhary of JD(U), and MLA Raju Tiwari of LJP-RV.

As Nabin entered the House and took his seat, members of the BJP, which is now the single largest party in the 243-strong assembly, erupted in slogans like "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Speaker Prem Kumar, a veteran BJP leader himself, told the House that it was a matter of pride that Nabin, a young member, has made it to the top in national politics.

The Speaker, thereafter, let members of different parties speak a few words on the rise to national prominence of the 45-year-old leader.

Those who spoke included minister and JD(U) MLA Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, besides the two Deputy CMs, state BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, Raju Tiwari, Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Madhaw Anand and Hindustani Awam Morcha's Jyoti Devi.

Thereafter, the Speaker urged Nabin to share his thoughts with the House, and the BJP national president spoke for nearly 15 minutes before leaving.

Nabin recalled his entry into politics in 2006, following the death of his father Navin Kishore Sinha, and said, "While starting my political journey, I could not have imagined that I would come this far. Full credit goes to my party as also this House, which taught me how to conduct oneself while in public life".

The BJP president also profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing trust in him.

Incidentally, nearly half an hour before Nabin's arrival, members of the opposition had staged a walkout. They had come to the House carrying placards complaining about the rising incidence of crimes against women in the state.