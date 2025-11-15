Bihar verdict reflects people’s deep trust in PM Modi’s leadership: Mohan Yadav

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday described the NDA’s sweeping mandate in Bihar as a “resounding endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charismatic leadership and the people’s unshakable trust in good governance.”

Congratulating the NDA for securing a commanding two-thirds majority, Yadav said the results show that Bihar has once again chosen development over caste equations and dynastic politics.

Speaking on the historic victory, he said the mandate reflects political maturity and people’s faith in the NDA’s governance model.

“Under Modi ji’s leadership, the nation has consistently strengthened democratic values. Bihar’s verdict is a clear win of truth over negativity,” he said.

He added that those who insulted the sanctity of Chhath Mahaparva or made personal attacks on the Prime Minister were firmly rejected by voters.

Yadav praised the peaceful conduct of the two-phase polls—held without repolling or incidents of violence—calling it “a testament to Bihar’s improved governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.”

The MP CM highlighted large-scale development works led by the Modi government, including projects worth nearly Rs 15 lakh crore.

He called the victory the result of “teamwork and commitment to public service.”

As a star campaigner, Mohan Yadav played a crucial role in the NDA’s Bihar campaign, addressing rallies and roadshows across 25 constituencies. Of these, NDA candidates have won 22 seats, with the remaining contests extremely close.

He attended the nomination papers filing for two NDA candidates.

Yadav’s outreach was particularly significant in Bihar’s Yadav-dominated belt, traditionally considered the stronghold of the RJD. Of the roughly 100 constituencies with a dominant Yadav voter base, the NDA secured 88 seats—marking a major shift in caste-driven electoral behaviour.

He noted that only four of the leading candidates in his campaign belt belonged to the Yadav community, underscoring that voters chose development over identity politics.

Political observers say this performance has positioned Mohan Yadav as a major Yadav face for the BJP across the Hindi heartland.

His campaign helped the BJP dent the RJD’s decades-long influence among Yadav voters.

Yadav also showcased the Madhya Pradesh development model—including Mahakal Lok, Ram Van Gaman Path, Shri Krishna Pathey and rapid industrialisation—telling voters that a similar growth trajectory awaits Bihar under the Modi–Nitish partnership.