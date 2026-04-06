Bihar unveils ambitious ₹50 lakh crore industrial push, 1 crore jobs target

New Delhi: Under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, the Department of Industries today held a press conference at the auditorium of the Information and Public Relations Department to highlight and disseminate its key achievements for the financial year 2025–2026.

On this occasion, Shri Kundan Kumar, Secretary, Department of Industries and Managing Director, BIADA and IDA, was also present.

Dr Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said Bihar’s industrial development continues to progress with strong momentum. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the Department of Industries is working with full commitment to transform the State’s industrial ecosystem and strengthen investor confidence.

Built on the strong foundations of good governance and policy stability, the State Government has actively encouraged continuous stakeholder engagement, resulting in the creation of a truly industry-friendly environment. As a result, Bihar is steadily emerging as a key growth engine of Eastern India on the national stage.

With a clear and ambitious vision to attract investments worth ₹50 lakh crore and generate 1 crore employment opportunities over the next five years, the State has decisively moved from planning to execution. This vision is being reinforced through rapid expansion of expressway networks, development of industrial corridors, strengthening of urban infrastructure, improved air connectivity, and robust logistics systems.

The Government aims to position Bihar among the top investment destinations in the country by developing world-class industrial townships and modern industrial areas supported by strong trunk infrastructure, ensuring fast, inclusive, and sustainable industrial growth.

Industrial development has been accorded top priority under “Saat Nischay–3 (2025–2030)” with the vision of “Prosperous Industries – Empowered Bihar.” In line with this vision, the Department of Industries has initiated effective implementation of various schemes and initiatives during the financial year 2025–26.

Key Initiatives and Achievements

1. Major Cabinet Decisions

• Constitution of three high-level Apex Committees to establish Bihar as an Eastern India tech hub and global workplace.

• Approval for the establishment of MSME Directorate.

• Formation of Bihar State Marketing Authority (BSMA) to promote branding and marketing of MSME and rural products.

2. Policy Initiatives

• Launch of Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (BIIPP), 2025—one of the most competitive incentive packages in the country.

• Approval of Bihar Semiconductor Policy, 2026 to position the State as a technology hub in Eastern India.

• Sectoral policies including Logistics Policy 2024, Export Promotion Policy, Textile & Leather Policy, and Startup Policy.

3. Investor Outreach

A series of national and international roadshows and investor engagements were conducted in Thailand, Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai, helping strengthen the State’s industrial ecosystem through valuable stakeholder inputs.

4. Investment Performance (2025–26)

• 747 investment proposals received

• Over ₹17,217 crore proposed investment

• 317 investors allotted 404 acres of land through BIADA

• Potential investment of ₹5,500 crore and over 22,500 employment opportunities

5. Ease of Doing Business (EoDB)

• Integration with National Single Window System (NSWS)

• Reforms aligned with Jan Vishwas Act

• Extended working hours for women with safety provisions

• Labour reforms enabling flexible industrial operations

6. Major Industrial Projects

• Integrated Manufacturing City (IMC) at Gaya Ji under AKIC (1,670 acres)

• Textile and bag manufacturing cluster in Muzaffarpur

• Mega Food Park at Damodarpur

• Multi-modal logistics park and proposed Fintech City at Fatuha

• Industrial area expansion and working women hostels across districts

7. PPP and Infrastructure Initiatives

• Approval for development of 5-star hotels in Patna

• Solid Waste Management Project in Patna cluster

• Proposed Electronic Park under PPP mode

8. Land Acquisition Progress

• 13,343 acres approved across 24 districts for industrial projects

• 1,670 acres acquired for AKIC IMC project

9. Bihar Foundation Initiatives

• 47 chapters established globally

• Bihar Diwas 2026 celebrations across multiple cities

• Plan to establish Integrated Centres in 10 cities

10. Startup Ecosystem

• 109 startups registered in FY 2025–26

• Total 1,653 startups supported

• ₹92.2 crore disbursed

• 242 women-led startups

11. Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana

• ₹3,242 crore assistance provided to 44,179 beneficiaries

• Over 6.5 lakh applications received in 2026

12. Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)

During the financial year 2025–26, under the PMEGP scheme, banks have sanctioned a total amount of ₹36,058.31 lakh against 3,473 beneficiaries. Out of this, ₹10,527.10 lakh has been disbursed so far. Additionally, a subsidy of ₹131.10 crore has been provided to 4,427 beneficiaries.

13. PMFME Scheme

Bihar has emerged as a leading state under the PMFME scheme. During FY 2025–26, loans exceeding ₹468 crore have been disbursed, with cumulative disbursement surpassing ₹1,345 crore, establishing the State as a top performer.

14. Handloom and Silk Sector

These sectors remain vital to the rural economy. During FY 2025–26, ₹171.45 lakh was disbursed to 1,143 weavers for yarn procurement against an approved ₹198.25 lakh. Additionally, 68.02 metric tonnes (provisional) of eri and tasar raw silk were produced

15. Khadi and Village Industries

Khadi and village industries are being actively promoted to boost local production and employment. Khadi Mall, Patna recorded sales of ₹22 crore in FY 2025–26. Khadi Mall at Purnea is nearing completion, while projects in Darbhanga and Jhanjharpur are under progress. New Khadi Malls are proposed in Gaya, Chhapra, Munger, and Bhagalpur.

16. Upendra Maharathi Shilp Anusandhan Sansthan (UMSAS)

• Recorded procurements worth ₹6.77 crore and sales of ₹3.60 crore (Apr 2025–Feb 2026)

• Toolkits distributed to 200 Madhubani artists

• Bihar Emporium established at Patna Airport

• Major exhibitions held at IITF 2025 (New Delhi), Bihar Diwas (Patna), and Sonepur Mela





The Government of Bihar remains firmly committed to building a robust, inclusive, and future-ready industrial ecosystem. Through progressive policies, infrastructure development, investor facilitation, and promotion of entrepreneurship, the State is steadily advancing towards a new era of industrial growth and economic transformation.