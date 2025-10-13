Bihar: Two RJD MLAs resign from Assembly ahead of polls, may join JD(U)

Patna: Two RJD MLAs - Vibha Devi and Prakash Veer -resigned from the assembly on Sunday, amid speculations that they could join Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) ahead of the Bihar elections.

Devi was the Nawada MLA, while Veer represented the Rajauli

constituency in the state Assembly.

Both legislators met Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav and submitted their resignations to him on Sunday, said officials at the Assembly.

The Speaker accepted their resignations, they said.

The two disgruntled MLAs of the RJD turned up at a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gayaji on August 22, triggering speculations that they might cross over to the NDA camp, ahead of assembly polls.

Notably, Devi’s husband Raj Ballabh Yadav was a former MLA and recently walked out of jail, following an acquittal by the Patna High Court in a POCSO case for which he spent several years behind bars.

Yadav, who is known to have political clout in Nawada district, was said to have been unhappy when the RJD denied a

ticket to a member of his family in last year’s Lok Sabha polls.

His brother Binod Yadav quit the RJD and contested the Nawada Lok Sabha seat as an Independent.

Veer, who was elected for a second consecutive term from a seat reserved for SCs, has been said to have fallen out of favour with Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of RJD president Lalu Prasad.