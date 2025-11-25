Bihar: Samrat Choudhary takes charge of Home dept

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said that special police personnel will be deployed near schools and colleges to prevent eve-teasing of female students.

Choudhary, who took charge of the Home department earlier on the day, told reporters, “We will deploy ‘anti-Romeo squads’ near schools and colleges on the lines of ‘pink patrolling’ so that no one eve teases or harasses our sisters and daughters. Special forces will be on watch during vacations as well.”

Pink patrolling is in practice in several states of India to prevent eve-teasing and harassment of women and girls.

Choudhary said there will be “zero tolerance” against crime, adding that 400 mafias have been identified thus far, whose properties will be seized on the orders of the courts.

“In accordance with court orders, bulldozers will be run over the houses of the criminals,” he said.

He also said that strict vigilance will be maintained over jails. “Unauthorised entry of mobile phones in the jail premises will be checked…Unless and until prescribed by doctors, no outside food will be allowed in,” he added.

“Nitish Kumar has consistently worked towards improving the law-and-order situation in Bihar. We will strive to strengthen it further,” Choudhary said. He said cybercrimes will be dealt with strictly, and those hurling abuses over social media will face appropriate

action.