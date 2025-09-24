Bihar polls would mark beginning of end of Modi govt's 'corrupt rule: Kharge

Patna: Launching a frontal attack on the BJP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused it of orchestrating “vote chori” and communal polarisation and asserted that the Bihar Assembly elections would mark the beginning of end of the Modi government's "corrupt rule”. In his opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here, Kharge also made an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's recent statements and actions and took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our problems at the international level are the result of diplomatic failure of Narendra Modi and his government. The very friends whom the prime minister boasts about as ‘my friends’ are today putting India in numerous troubles,” Kharge said. “Today, when our voter list is being officially tampered with, it is essential that we hold our extended CWC meeting in Bihar, the mother of democracy, and reaffirm our pledge to protect this country's democracy and Constitution,” the Congress chief said.

Asserting that the foundation of democracy is fair and transparent elections, Kharge said serious questions are being raised today about the fairness and transparency of the Election Commission itself. Instead of answering questions on the revelations from various states, the EC is demanding affidavits from us, Kharge said. “Following the example of Bihar, a conspiracy is now being hatched across the country to remove the votes of millions of people,” the Congress president said, referring to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. “Vote theft means theft of rations, pensions, medicine, children's scholarships, and exam fees belonging to Dalits, tribals, backward classes, extremely backward classes, minorities, the weak, and the poor, he said. The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' raised awareness among the people of Bihar, and they openly came out in support of Rahul Gandhi, he said. “Today, our country is grappling with many problems. These problems include economic slowdown, unemployment, social polarisation, and the targeting and weakening of autonomous constitutional institutions,” Kharge said. “The promise of ‘2 crore jobs’ remains unfulfilled. Youths are wandering without employment. Demonetisation and a flawed GST have derailed the economy. After eight years, the prime minister realised his mistake. Now, the same reforms have been introduced in GST that the Congress party had been demanding from day one,” Kharge said. He also claimed “internal strife” within the NDA alliance is now out in the open. “Nitish Kumar has been mentally retired by the BJP. The BJP now considers him a burden,” he alleged. Noting that 80 per cent of Bihar's population belongs to the OBC, EBC, and SC/ST categories, Kharge said the public wants transparency in caste census and reservation policies. “The Congress, along with its alliance partners, will provide employment, education, health, social justice, and good governance to the people of Bihar. The people of Bihar have long dreamed of a ‘golden Bihar’, and together we will make it a reality,” he said. “The 2025 Assembly elections will prove to be a milestone not only for Bihar but for the entire country. This will mark the beginning of the countdown and the end of the corrupt rule of the Modi government,” Kharge said.

The Congress' top brass met here on Wednesday, for the party's first working committee meeting in Bihar in the post-Independence era, to deliberate on the assembly polls strategy and ramp up its attack against the BJP over alleged "vote chori". It is an extended CWC meeting, with permanent and special invitees, the party's chief ministers, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders participating. Ahead of the meeting, Kharge unfurled the party flag at the Congress' state headquarters here. Top Congress leaders, including Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among others, participated in the meeting. The Assembly polls in the state are likely to be held in November.