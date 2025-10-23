Bihar polls: INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face; Mukesh Sahni to be one of his two deputies

Patna: The opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday declared RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections. Making the announcement at a press conference, which was attended by all coalition partners, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot asserted that the decision was backed by his party's de facto leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Gehlot also said Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni would be one of the deputy chief ministers if the INDIA bloc forms the government, along with "another leader from the backward classes" who would occupy the same post.