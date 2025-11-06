Bihar polls: After FIR, JD(U)’s Lalan claims video is ‘doctored’

Patna: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ on Wednesday claimed that a video clip, which has led to an FIR against him over alleged violation of the model code of conduct in poll-bound Bihar, was “doctored”.

The former JD(U) president, who was booked on Tuesday under relevant sections of the BNSS and Representation of People Act for a speech he gave in Mokama, expressed confidence that the investigation will take into account “the full video footage” and will lead to his exoneration.

“I respect the action initiated by the Election Commission, which is a constitutional, non-partisan body. But the video in question, which is also being shared by our rival RJD, is doctored,” said Lalan.

He also accused the RJD cadres of threatening poor people in Mokama with dire consequences if they cast their votes in favour of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

“As a political party, it was our responsibility to offer support to such vulnerable voters and instil some courage in them. That was what I tried to do, and it will be clear to whoever watches the complete video. The EC is bound to watch the footage during the probe, and the truth will be out,” Lalan said.

The former JD(U) president has been intensively campaigning in Mokama, which falls under his Munger Lok Sabha seat, ever since party candidate Anant Singh was arrested in connection with the killing of Dular Chand Yadav, a local strongman who was supporting Jan Suraaj Party of Prashant Kishor.

The Union minister alleged that in the funeral procession of Yadav, “abusive slogans, targeting a particular caste, were raised, at the behest of the RJD”.

Lalan and Anant Singh belong to the powerful upper caste group Bhumihar.