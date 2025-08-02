Bihar poll revision rocks Parl; both Houses adjourned for day

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out on Friday amid vociferous protests by Opposition members, who were demanding a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and its rollback.

Some of the Opposition members tried to enter the well but were blocked by marshalls in the house, leading to strong objections by some leaders. They later alleged that it was a “paramilitary takeover” of the house.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon, some TMC and DMK MPs tried to enter the well, but were blocked by security personnel at the entry point. However, some MPs, including some women, sneaked into the well and raised slogans. They also protested against the blockade by security staff.

Among some of the members who protested in the well were Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghosh, Derek O’Brien (all of TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), and Sanjay Singh (AAP).

The Rajya Sabha could not function on Friday, and both the Zero Hour and Question Hour became casualties. They raised slogans against SIR and demanded its withdrawal.

In the afternoon session, there was no let-up in the protests.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the day following continuous protests by Opposition parties over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As soon as the House resumed at 2 pm, the Opposition members continued with the sloganeering.

Pleas by the Chair to take up a Bill, which seeks to provide seats to the Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly, fell on deaf ears.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal wondered whether the Opposition was against the interest of the Scheduled Tribes and questioned their intent.