Bihar: Police team attacked by villagers in Motihari

Motihari: Two policemen were injured after they were allegedly attacked by villagers in the Paharpur area of Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday

when they went there to investigate a case, police said.

The police registered a case against seven people in the area and arrested a woman in connection with the attack.

Soon after the incident, the Office of the Superintendent of Police (SP)

of Motihari (district headquarters of East Champaran), ordered withholding the salary of the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Paharpur police station and initiated departmental proceedings for dereliction of duty.

The SP office has also sought an explanation from the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)

and the SHO of Areraj police station for their alleged inaction in sending additional security personnel to protect the injured policemen.

According to a statement issued by the SP office, “The incident took place when policemen, Sonu Kumar and Munna Kumar Paswan, reached Paharpur village in connection with their investigation into an abduction case in the morning on Friday. When they started questioning the whereabouts of the son of Shambhu Prasad, a resident, they suddenly attacked the former.”