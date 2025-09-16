Bihar: PM Modi accuses Opposition of causing ‘demographic crisis’

Purnea: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday charged Opposition parties with shielding illegal immigrants, asserting that infiltration had caused a “demographic crisis” in eastern states like Bihar, Assam and West Bengal, making people “worried for the honour of their sisters and daughters”.

Addressing a rally here, Modi also slammed the Congress for allegedly comparing the people of Bihar with ‘bidis’, terming it an “insult to Biharis”.

Modi asserted that infiltration had caused a “demographic crisis” in the eastern part of the country, leaving people in states like Bihar, Assam and West Bengal “worried for the honour of their sisters and daughters”.

PM Modi launched multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Bihar’s Purnea district.

The PM also inaugurated a newly developed terminal building at Purnea airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.

Modi flagged off the first flight on the Purnea-Kolkata route. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several Union ministers, state ministers, MPs and MLAs were present at the function.

Modi laid the foundation stone for a 3x800 MW thermal power facility worth Rs 25,000 crore at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. This is the state’s largest private sector investment.

“It is designed on ultra-super critical, low-emission technology. The project will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar’s energy security”, a senior official.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2,680 crore.

“It will focus on upgrading a canal, including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs,” he said.

The project will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience, the official said.