Bihar: PM flags off 4 trains, launches key projects

Madhubani: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Thursday launched and inaugurated projects worth around Rs 13,500 crore here and flagged off four new trains.

The four new trains are Amrit Bharat express between Saharsa and Mumbai, Namo Bharat Rapid rail between Jaynagar and Patna and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur.

At an event to mark National Panchayati Raj Day here, he also inaugurated the Supaul Pipra rail line, Hasanpur Bithan Rail line and two-lane rail over bridges at Chapra and Bagaha. He also dedicated to the nation the Khagaria-Alauli Rail line.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant with rail unloading facility at Hathua in Gopalganj District of Bihar worth around Rs 340 crore, which will help in streamlining the supply chain and improving efficiency of bulk LPG transportation.

He also laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore and inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 5,030 crore in the power sector in Bihar under the revamped distribution sector scheme.