Bihar: Inaugural session of 18th Assembly to begin on Dec 1

Patna: The inaugural session of the 18th Bihar Assembly would commence on December 1, when all the newly elected members will be administered oath of office, a notification said on Tuesday.

The members will be sworn-in by Narendra Narayan Yadav, a senior JD(U) leader who was appointed the pro-tem Speaker by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, a day ago.

On the second day of the five-day session, the House will elect its new Speaker. The front-runner among the possible candidates is Prem Kumar, a former minister, who has won the Gaya Town seat for a record eighth consecutive term.

On December 3, there will be a joint address, of the Governor, to members of both Houses, after which the second supplementary budget would be tabled. There will be a debate on motion of thanks on the Governor’s address on December 4. The session will conclude a day later, with a debate on the second supplementary budget and passage of the appropriation Bill. mpost