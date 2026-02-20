‘Bihar govt to recruit another 45K teachers’

Patna: The Bihar government on Thursday announced in the Assembly that it would recruit another 45,000 tutors in state-run schools under the fourth phase of the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) in the coming months.

Besides, the government will appoint 7000 specialised teachers for state-run schools meant for physically challenged students.

Education minister Sunil Kumar made this announcement in the state assembly while concluding the debate on the proposed budget of Rs 60,204.60 crore for the department for the year 2026-27.

The House passed the budget of the department by voice vote, even as all the Opposition members walked out of the House maintaining that they were not convinced by the government’s reply related to the education department. Since 2023, 2.58 lakh teachers have been recruited through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) under the TRE.