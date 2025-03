Bihar govt to provide electricity connections to 2.85 lakh more farmers for agri activities by June

Patna: Around 2.85 lakh more farmers in Bihar are set to get electricity connections for agricultural activities by June this year, officials said.

So far, 5.55 lakh farmers in the state have already received electricity connections through agricultural feeders, they said.

“By June 2025... around 2.85 lakh more farmers, who have already applied for agricultural electricity connections, will be provided connections,” a statement issued by the state’s Information and Public Public Relations Department (IPRD) said.

Upon the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state’s energy department is working to ensure the remaining farmers receive agricultural electricity connections at the earliest, it said.

“The CM has consistently emphasised the significance of renewable energy, referring to it as ‘real energy’. As part of the Jal Jeevan Hariyali scheme launched in 2019, he has called for comprehensive efforts to expand solar energy adoption.

“The energy department has begun implementing measures to supply electricity for agricultural activities from costly thermal power to more sustainable renewable energy alternatives. The state government is committed to providing dedicated electricity for agricultural activities through specialised feeders. This electricity will be sourced from solar and other renewable energy sources,” the statement said.

Under the third phase of this initiative, 1,200-MW electricity will be generated from solar power plants to energise these feeders.

“The govt has decided to introduce solar power-based agricultural feeders… to ensure electricity is made available to farmers during day time. This transition will eliminate the need for night-time irrigation, easing the workload on farmers. The tender process for the third phase of this project has been initiated,” it said.