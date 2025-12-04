Bihar govt sets target of creating 1 crore jobs in next 5 years: Guv

Patna: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday asserted that the Nitish Kumar government in the state has set a target of creating 1 crore jobs in the next five years.

He was addressing a joint session of both Houses of the state legislature, convened in the backdrop of the ruling NDA returning to power with a thumping majority in the recent Assembly elections.

The Governor began his speech by lauding “electors, especially women”, for “coming out in large numbers to vote” and showering praise on the Election Commission for “successfully” conducting the high-voltage polls.

He said “a lot has been accomplished in Bihar” since “November 24, 2005”, the date on which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed his first government in the state, and “the work will be carried forward in the next five years”. “Since the very beginning, it has been the government’s endeavour to create more and more jobs and other means of employment for the youth. In 2020, under the Saat Nishchay (seven resolves) part 2, a target had been set to create 10 lakh government jobs and generate as many employment opportunities elsewhere,” said Khan.

“Till now, 50 lakh young people have got jobs. These include 10 lakh government jobs. For the next five years, a target has been set for creating one crore jobs,” he said.

The governor also underscored that Bihar has been receiving “full cooperation from the Centre” and highlighted the “special economic assistance” announced in the Union budget last year, when “a big sum” was allocated for roads, industries, tourism and health services besides controlling floods which ravage large parts of the state year after year.

“In the budget tabled in February this year, announcements came for setting up a Makhana Board and financial aid for building new airports besides the West Kosi canal. The state also takes pride in having got the opportunity to host the Khelo India Youth Games this year,” the governor noted.

“Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Bihar several times for the launch of a number of projects on which work is underway at a fast pace. We express our gratitude to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all that he has done,” he said. MPOST