‘Bihar govt is sending wrong signals in society’

New Delhi: As gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who is accused in the murder of Bihar-cadre Dalit IAS G Krishnaiah, released from jail after ‘tweaking’ prison rules, widow of the bureaucrat Uma Krishnaiah expressed her disappointment at the Bihar government for “allowing” Rajput strongman’s release after 15 years of jail.

Reacting to the development, Uma Krishnaiah said, “The decision is sending “wrong signals” in the society. The death sentence for gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan was “good”, as people wouldn’t fear criminals if he was hanged.”

“Not a good decision. We were not happy with the life imprisonment decision earlier but now he is being released and entering politics.

We don’t agree with the move. It’s in a way encouraging the criminals. It sends out a message that you can commit a crime, and go to jail but then get freed and join politics. The death penalty was good,” she said.

Notably, the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan. Krishnaiah was attacked by a mob protesting with the body of Chhotan Shukla, another gangster-politician of Anand Mohan’s party, who was killed a day earlier.

He was dragged out of his official car and lynched.

The widow of Krishnaiah, who is a teacher in Telangana, called the decision a “selfish motivation” and suggested it will incentivise criminals.