Bihar govt asks arms holders to verify licences issued by other states by Feb 15

PATNA: Bihar government has asked arms holders to deposit their guns to the local police station or the competent authorities if such licences were issued from other states and verification was pending.



The state home department issued a circular to this effect, mentioning that the verification must be done by February 15.

The department has also called for strict compliance with a standard operating procedure for verification of arms licences.

The move aims at curbing the inflow of illegal arms from Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland and other northeastern states, it said.

The home department has also asked district magistrates (DMs) to strictly enforce a complete ban on celebratory gunfire in the state.

“Firearm owners, whose licences have not been verified, must deposit their weapons to the nearest police station or the competent authority till the verification is completed by February 15,” the home department letter said.

If these licences are not verified, such documents will be declared illegal, it said, adding that appropriate legal action will be initiated against the owners.

The purpose of making the standard operating procedure is to identify those possessing illegal guns, said an official.

The Arms Rules, 2016 mandatorily requires UIN to be noted on the arms licence issued by the authorities concerned, the official said, adding that any arms licence without UIN is not valid.