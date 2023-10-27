Bihar government cuts salaries of 2,081 teachers, suspends 22 for teaching violations in last 4 months

PATNA: Amid the ongoing row over Bihar education department’s recent circulars, the state education department has deducted the salaries of more than 2,081 school teachers, who were found absent from duty during inspections, and suspended 22 others for various teaching violations in the last four months.



Besides, the department has also recommended dismissal of 17 teachers from service for allegedly violating provisions of teachers’ recruitment regulations.

The Nitish Kumar government is already facing criticism for removing the names of 21,90,020 students (till October 24) from government schools for absenteeism. Those whose names have been struck off also include 2.66 lakh students who were supposed to appear for class 10 and 12 board exams.

Both alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar as well as Opposition BJP have demanded immediate withdrawal of the order.

Ever since the department launched the intensive inspection of schools from July 1 following the instructions of additional chief secretary KK Pathak, block to district level officers have been inspecting schools as per roster prepared by the department.

“In the last four months, the department has deducted salaries of 2,081 teachers who were found absent from their duties without permission from competent authorities. Recommendations have also been sent for the salary deduction of 590 more teachers. While 22 teachers have already been suspended for various teaching violations, suspension has been recommended against 49 others.

“Besides, dismissal of 17 teachers has also been recommended for allegedly violating the provisions of the Bihar School Teachers’ Recruitment regulations in the last four months,” said a senior official of the department.