Bihar government announces 10% reservation for EWS in judicial services, law colleges

PATNA: In a significant move, the government of Bihar, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has announced a 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the state’s judicial services as well as in government-run law colleges and universities. This decision was unanimously approved during a cabinet meeting held recently.



The cabinet’s decision entails amendments to the guidelines of the State Judicial Services, 1951, to facilitate the 10% reservation for EWS applicants in the judicial services. This progressive step is aligned with the broader objective of enhancing opportunities for individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to access legal education and careers in the judiciary.

Additional Chief Secretary S. Siddhartha, responsible for Cabinet Secretariat affairs, confirmed the development and mentioned that a formal notification detailing the reservation policy would soon be issued by the relevant department. This notification will outline the eligibility criteria and application process for EWS candidates seeking to benefit from the reservation.

In addition to this affirmative action in the legal sector, the Bihar state cabinet also granted approval for the construction of 100 state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals across various districts of the state. These hospitals will not only provide essential veterinary services but will also serve as training centres, furthering the professional development of those in the field.

The government has allocated a budget of Rs 225 crore for the construction of these veterinary hospitals in 17 districts, marking a significant investment in improving animal healthcare services in the region.

Furthermore, the cabinet meeting resulted in a decision to create 30 additional clerical positions within the Consumers Affairs Department. These additional appointments are aimed at enhancing the department’s efficiency and its ability to address matters related to consumer rights and welfare.

Overall, these decisions reflect the Bihar government’s commitment to social inclusion and equitable access to education and public services.