Bihar gets Rs 10,066 crore in Rail Budget 2025-26

Hajipur: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Railways for Bihar has been allocated a whopping Rs 10,066 crore in the Rail Budget 2025-26. This comes as a significant increase, as according to the minister, the state was allocated an average of Rs 1,132 crore from 2009 to 2014.

Vaishnaw made the remarks while addressing a press conference on the budget through video conferencing. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated a record amount of Rs 2,52,200 crore for the Indian Railways.

The Railway Minister said that in Bihar, where between 2009-14, an average of 64 km of new line was constructed every year, the same increased to 167 km between 2014 and 2024. Similarly, in the state, an average of 30 km of railway track was electrified every year between 2009-14, while an average of 275 km of railway track has been electrified every year between 2014 and 2024. Along with this, he said that 1,832 km of new line has been constructed in the state since 2014 which is almost equal to the total rail network of Malaysia.

He further said that the work on 57 projects is underway in the state at a cost of Rs 86,458 crore. Similarly, redevelopment work of 98 ‘Amrit Bharat’ stations is going on in Bihar at a cost of Rs 3,164 crore. In response to a question related to the redevelopment of Patna Junction, he said that the DPR and design of Patna Junction are being under discussion.

After the press conference of the Railway Minister, General Manager, East Central Railway, Chhatrasal Singh also briefed reporters about the provisions made for Railways in the budget.