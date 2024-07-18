Bihar: Four detained over murder of VIP chief’s father

Darbhanga/Patna: Bihar Police have detained four persons for questioning in connection with its probe into the murder of Jitan Sahni, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni.

A statement issued by Darbhanga Police said, “Analysis of the CCTV footage has revealed that these four persons entered the house of Jitan Sahni around 10.30 pm on July 15 and stayed there for half an hour.”

Former state minister Mukesh Sahni’s 70-year-old father was found stabbed to death at his home in Darbhanga district on July 16.

“Investigators are analysing call detail records of all the four detained persons, their history and also the purpose of visiting the victim’s house on Monday night. Other information about the detained persons is also being collected from the villagers,” the statement added.

Preliminary investigation and examination of the detained persons have revealed that two of them had previously borrowed money at interest from the deceased, it said.

“It has also been found that these two persons had been involved in a heated argument with the deceased two days before the latter’s murder. It has also been found that these two people had threatened the victim to teach him a lesson following the heated argument,” the statement added.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the district police has been formed to investigate the murder case.