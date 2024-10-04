Bihar floods: Kharge asks Centre, state govt to expedite relief and rescue operations

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the flood situation in Bihar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday demanded that the Centre and state government should expedite the relief and rescue operations.



According to the disaster management department, the number of people affected by flood has reached 14.62 lakh.

“The flood situation in Bihar is becoming terrible. Nearly 15 lakh people in 17 districts are affected by the floods and the news of many deaths in the last few days is extremely painful,” Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Congress president said the bridges have collapsed and the homes of citizens have been destroyed due to the disaster, especially in north Bihar.

“We demand from the Centre and state government that the relief and rescue operations should be expedited so that the victims can get immediate help,” Kharge said.

“We thank the Indian Air Force, NDRF and SDRF teams wholeheartedly for the help they are providing in these difficult circumstances. But we still need all possible help from the state government agencies,” he added.

Kharge also urged the Centre to provide adequate compensation to every flood victim and help the state government.

The Congress president said the farmers, whose crops have been destroyed should also get compensation

The Congress workers are expected to be ready to serve the victims, he added.

According to the state disaster management department, packets of food

and other relief materials are being air-dropped by the IAF helicopters in the 17 flood-affected districts.

These districts are East and West Champaran, Araria, Kishanganj, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi,

Supaul, Madhepura, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Saran, Saharsa, Katihar and Khagaria.

For safe evacuation of people, 16 teams of the NDRF and 17 teams of the SDRF have been pressed into service. Around 975 boats have also been pressed into service in the affected areas.