Bihar: EC removes returning officer of Chenari seat ahead of counting

Patna: The Election Commission has removed the returning officer of Chenari assembly constituency in Bihar ahead of the counting of votes on Friday.

In a statement, CEO Vinod Singh Gunjiyal directed that Lalit Bhushan Ranjan, the returning officer, be immediately relieved from all election-related duties, including the counting process.

However, why Ranjan who is the additional collector-cum-additional district magistrate of Rohtas was removed is not immediately known.

The poll panel replaced him with Zafar Hasan, the district land acquisition officer of Rohtas.

Assembly polls in the state were held on November 6 and 11, and votes will be counted on Friday.