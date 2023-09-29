Bihar: East Central Railway honors Hindi excellence

HAJIPUR: East Central Railway celebrated Rajbhasha Pakhwada-2023 by recognising outstanding contributions to Hindi language promotion.



General Manager Anupam Sharma awarded certificates and cash prizes to employees who significantly advanced Hindi during 2022-23. Top honours went to institutions like the Premchand Hindi Library/DDU, Kalarav/Sonpur Magazine, and committees Sisterakas/Dehri on Son/DDU (1st) and Karakas/Sadimka/Harnaut (2nd). The event began with a cultural programme showcasing railway artists.

Sharma praised the railway’s Rajbhasha Division and urged continued Hindi language emphasis. Rajbhasha Pakhwada-2023 included workshops, essay contests, typing competitions, quizzes, and discussions. J.K.P. Singh, Chief Rajbhasha Officer and Chief Personnel Officer, thanked the General Manager and concluded the event.

