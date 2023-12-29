Bihar deducts salaries of 13K teachers in last six months for being absent

PATNA: The Bihar Education Department has deducted the salaries of 12,987 school teachers, who were found absent from duty during inspections, in the last six months, a senior official said on Friday.

The department has also suspended 39 others for various teaching violations committed in the last six months, while 13 educators have been dismissed from service for allegedly remaining absent from duty for periods between six months and two years without prior sanction, and also violating provisions of teachers’ recruitment regulations.

“Recommendations have also been sent for the salary deduction of 131 more teachers. Besides, 13 teachers have been dismissed for allegedly violating the provisions of the Bihar School Teachers’ Recruitment regulations in the last six months,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The state education department is already facing criticism for its recent circulars pertaining to teachers.

The Raj Bhavan in Bihar on December 26 sent a missive to the state’s chief secretary seeking immediate “corrective measures” against “unconstitutional” and “autocratic” orders passed by the higher education wing of the education department in the recent past.

Both alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar as well as Opposition BJP have demanded immediate withdrawal of the circulars.

Ever since the department launched an intense inspection of schools from July 1 following the instructions of its Additional Chief Secretary K K Pathak, officials, right from block to district levels, are inspecting schools as per the roster prepared by the

department.