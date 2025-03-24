Bihar Day reminds us of country’s rich culture, unity in diversity: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said for the first time in Haryana, ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Sneh Milan’ function was organised on the occasion of Bihar Day. This function was organised in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat and Sonipat. This day reminds us of our glorious tradition of unity in diversity and rich culture.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering as the chief guest in the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Sneh Milan’ function organised on the occasion of Bihar Day in Kurukshetra today. During this, he announced that a dharamshala will be built for the Purvanchal people if land is available in Kurukshetra.

He said Bihar is the holy land where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment and Buddhism was established. Mahavir Swami, born on this holy land, established Jainism. The great economist and policy maker Acharya Chanakya created new formulas of politics and economics here. He said the great Magadh Empire is the gift of this land, whose power frightened Alexander’s armies. This land gave birth to Emperor Ashoka, who created a united India from Kalinga to Kandhar.

The Chief Minister said folk art, music and festivals give Bihar a different identity. The Chhath festival can be called a great example of ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’. This festival, originally celebrated in Purvanchal, has now crossed the boundaries of different states and is celebrated all over the country. Chhath is also celebrated in the entire state of Haryana.

He said Bihar and Haryana have a deep cultural and traditional connection. The land of Haryana has always been of bravery, hard work and hardworking people. The people of Bihar are also known for their hard work, struggle and self-confidence. The people of Bihar have made a significant contribution to the development of Haryana, be it agriculture, industry, trade or service sector. Lakhs of workers, doctors, engineers, bureaucrats and other workforce of Bihar have contributed a lot to the development of Haryana.