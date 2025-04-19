Bihar CM Nitish launches ‘Mahila Samvad’ campaign

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday virtually launched ‘Mahila Samvad’ campaign to connect and inform women about the welfare measures being taken by the state government for their empowerment.

The CM also flagged off ‘women dialogue’ awareness vehicles for all districts from his official residence at 1, Anne Marg in the state capital.

“These vehicles will travel to all districts and spread awareness about government welfare schemes for women and facilitate dialogue, particularly in rural and remote areas. The campaign aims to educate, inspire, and connect women with resources and opportunities that are being provided through state-run schemes for women,” according to a CMO statement.

A letter written by the CM addressed to women was also released at the function, it said.

“The problems which will be received during the dialogue will be resolved quickly at various levels. It will help the government in further formulating policies and schemes for women…The dialogue will be organised at around 70,000 places in the state in which more than two crore women will participate,” said the statement.

Women voters form nearly 48 per cent Bihar’s total electorate.