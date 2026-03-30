Bihar CM may resign from Legislative Council today

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to resign from the state Legislative Council on March 30, a move that will clear the way for him to step down as chief minister and take up his new role in the Rajya Sabha, according to sources.

Kumar, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on March 9, had earlier announced on March 5 his intention to resign as chief minister, citing a long-held desire to serve in both Houses of the state legislature and Parliament.

Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Kumar Singh confirmed the development, stating that party workers had opposed the decision but Kumar remained firm. “Everyone wanted the same, but he did not agree,” Singh said in remarks shared with ANI.

The development comes amid political debate over Kumar’s transition to national politics. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Kumar was reluctant to leave the chief minister’s post and was pressured by ally Bharatiya Janata Party.

“He had no wish to relinquish the post,” Yadav said, adding that the BJP aimed to weaken the JD(U). Kumar has not publicly responded to these claims.