MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Bihar CM hails Kajal Rani on state-level win
Nation

Bihar CM hails Kajal Rani on state-level win

BY MPost10 Aug 2024 6:59 PM GMT
Bihar CM hails Kajal Rani on state-level win
X

Patna: Kajal Rani, the Miss Universe Bihar winner, visited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Sankalp, 1 Aney Marg. Rani, who was crowned Miss Universe Bihar at the state-level competition in Patna, will now represent Bihar in the upcoming national event in Delhi.

Chief Minister Kumar extended his best wishes to Rani, hoping for her success in the upcoming competition. The meeting was also attended by Neetu Kumari, director of the Miss Universe Bihar organisation, and Rani’s family members

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X