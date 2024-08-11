Bihar CM hails Kajal Rani on state-level win

Patna: Kajal Rani, the Miss Universe Bihar winner, visited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Sankalp, 1 Aney Marg. Rani, who was crowned Miss Universe Bihar at the state-level competition in Patna, will now represent Bihar in the upcoming national event in Delhi.

Chief Minister Kumar extended his best wishes to Rani, hoping for her success in the upcoming competition. The meeting was also attended by Neetu Kumari, director of the Miss Universe Bihar organisation, and Rani’s family members