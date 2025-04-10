Bihar Chief Secretary reviews preparations for Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Patna: Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena today reviewed the preparations for the 7th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025.

This prestigious sports event will be held from May 4 to May 15, 2025, across five districts of Bihar—Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Gaya, and Patna.

The event aims to promote sports culture in Bihar and encourage young talent.

The review meeting was attended by officials from various departments, including Health, Police, Municipal Corporation, Building Construction, Water Resources, and district administrations of the respective districts.

Presentations on the event’s comprehensive planning were made by B. Rajender (Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports), Ravindran Shankaran (Director General, Bihar State Sports Authority), and Mahendra Kumar (Director of Sports).

Chief Secretary Meena issued specific instructions to ensure timely completion of all preparations.

All construction-related tasks must be completed by April 25 to ensure that all five venues are ready for the games, instructed Chief Secretary Meena.

This includes infrastructure development and venue readiness to provide a conducive environment for athletes.