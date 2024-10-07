Bihar: At least 10 children drown while bathing in Rohtas and Katihar

Sasaram/Katihar: At least 10 children drowned while bathing in Bihar’s Rohtas and Katihar districts on Sunday, officials said.

One child was missing while another was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Rohtas, they said.

Six children drowned while bathing in Sone river in Rohtas, District Magistrate Udita Singh told PTI.

“The incident took place in Tumba village when eight children were taking a bath in the morning. According to villagers, the children slipped into deep waters,” Singh said.

“Police officers along with SDRF launched a search operation. The State Disaster Response Force personnel fished out six bodies, while one child was still missing.

Another child was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, and he is out of danger,” the DM said.

Search is underway to trace the missing child, she said.

“All the children were in the age group of 10-12 years. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” the official added.

In Katihar, four children drowned while bathing in a pond in Saraiya area, under the jurisdiction of Kursela police station, an officer said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, an official statement said.