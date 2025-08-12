Bihar: After dogs, application made for residential certificate for cat

Kolkata: Applications for residence certificates in Bihar have tied dogs, cats, a Sonalika tractor and US President Donald Trump together.

It may sound bizarre but in reality this happened, thanks to the electoral rolls in Bihar. Authorities in Rohtas district in Bihar received an online application in the name of “Cat Kumar,” son of “Catty Boss” and “Catiya Devi”. The application, with the address, Village Atimiganj, Ward 7, Post Mahadeva, Police Station Nasriganj, Pin 821310, also had a photograph of a cat.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reduced the electoral rolls to a “circus” as an application for a residential certificate has been filed in the name of a cat in Bihar.

Last month a residential certificate was issued to a dog, a Golden Retriever with imaginative name “Dog Babu” in Bihar.