Bihar: About 3 policemen killed in van-truck collision

Gopalganj: Three policemen were killed and around 12 others injured when the van they were on board was hit by a speeding container truck from the rear side in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Sunday, the police said.

The accident occurred near Barhima Bazar when the police team was going to Supaul on Lok Sabha election duty.

“The van carrying policemen on election duty

had halted near Barhima Bazar when a speeding container truck rammed into it from behind,” a statement issued by the district SP’s office said.