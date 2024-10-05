Bihar: 45L hit in 2 phases of deluge

Patna/Muzaffarpur: The flood situation remained grim in Bihar on Friday though the water level has come down in several rivers, while a section of the affected people put up a road blockade in Muzaffarpur district alleging inadequate relief measures, officials said.

More than 45 lakh people in 30 out of the total 38 districts of the state have been affected by the calamity in two phases since last month, according to the Disaster Management Department (DMD).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar initiated the process of transferring financial assistance of Rs 7,000 to the bank account of each flood-hit family. He also inspected areas affected by the deluge in Darbhanga and surrounding areas.

In a bulletin, the water resources department (WRD) said, “The water level of most of the rivers including Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Gandak, Ganga and Kamla Balan, has come down but is still flowing above the danger mark at various places.”

The WRD is on alert and flood protection works are being carried out as required at vulnerable sites, it said.

However, a section of the flood-affected people in Aurai area in Muzaffarpur district were not satisfied with the measures taken. They pelted security personnel with stones, blocked the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi national highway for hours and burnt tyres on the road. “Police reached the spot and cleared the highway blocked by the villagers. Police used mild force in dispersing the protestors,” Muzaffarpur Rural SP Vidya Saga told reporters.

The SP denied reports in a section of the media that police fired in the air to disperse the protestors.

“When the police reached the venue to clear the national highway-77, protestors started throwing stones at them. However, no one suffered injuries,” said a local police official on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the DMD statement said the state has been hit by flash floods twice since last month affecting more than 45 lakh people.In the first phase which took place in the third week of September, 28.34 lakh people were affected by the flood caused by the rise in the water level in Ganga.

“In the second phase, a total of 16.68 lakh people were affected by the flood caused by the heavy discharge of water in the Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Mahananda, Kamla Balan and several other rivers in Nepal,” the statement said.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the state government has so far transferred a total of Rs 307 crore to the accounts of families hit by the first phase of the flood.