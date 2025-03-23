Bihar: 4 killed, 5 injured as jeep hits road divider

Begusarai (Bihar): At least four people were killed and five others suffered injuries when the jeep they were travelling in hit a road divider in Bihar's Begusarai district early on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Kumar, Abhishekh Kumar, Saurabh Kumar and Krishna Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Sub-divisional Police Officer (Town) Subodh Kumar said, "The accident took place when the speeding jeep hit a road divider near Khatopur Chowk under the jurisdiction of Lakho police station around 3.50 am on Sunday."

"Four people died on the spot, while five others suffered injuries. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital and their condition is reported to be stable," he added.

The victims were returning from a wedding function when the accident took place, he said, adding that the driver fled the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, while further investigation is underway.