‘Big setback to India’: Cong on USA’s ‘Pak success’ claim

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday described a US commission report mentioning “Pakistan’s military success over India” in a four-day clash as “yet another severe setback” to India’s diplomacy and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs would register their objections to it.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at the government over US President Donald Trump repeating his claim about stopping the India-Pakistan conflict.

He said the US President has once again trumpeted for the 61st time the claim that he “brought an end to Operation Sindoor by threatening to impose tariffs of 350 per cent on India”.

The party’s communications in-charge said the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has just submitted its annual report to the US Congress. The commission set up jointly by the US Senate and House of Representatives has 12 independent members, Ramesh pointed out.

“The 2025 Annual Report is almost 800 pages long. The sections on pages 108 and 109 are simply astonishing and beyond understanding. It describes the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, orchestrated by Pakistan as an ‘insurgent attack’,” Ramesh said.

“It speaks of ‘Pakistan’s military success over India’ in the four-day clash,” he said on X.

“President Trump has claimed 60 times (so far) that he had halted Operation Sindoor. The PM has kept completely quiet. Now comes this report of the US-China Economic,” Ramesh said.

Will the PM and the MEA register their objections and protest, he posed. “Our diplomacy has suffered yet another severe setback,” Ramesh claimed and shared the screenshot of the relevant pages of the report on X.