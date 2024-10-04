Big relief for Sadhguru as SC halts police probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday effectively halted the police probe into the alleged illegal confinement of two women at spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation ashram in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.



Transferring to itself a habeas corpus petition of a man alleging that his two daughters were held captive inside the premises of the foundation, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed the Tamil Nadu Police to not take any further action in pursuance of the Madras High Court’s direction asking it to inquire into the alleged illegal confinement of the women.

“You can’t let the army or the police into an establishment like this,” the bench observed during the hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the police shall file the status report, as directed by the high court in its September 30 order, before the top court.

The Apex Court passed the order after the Isha Foundation approached it challenging the high court’s order directing the Coimbatore Police to collect all case details registered against the foundation and produce them before the court for further consideration.

“We welcome intervention by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case. Since the matter is sub judice, we will not be able to comment further,” Isha Foundation said in a statement.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the foundation, sought a stay of the high court order, and said around 150 police officials have entered the ashram and are probing every corner.

The bench, which interacted with the two women in-chambers through video-conferencing, noted they have stated that both of them are residing at the ashram voluntarily and without any coercion.

“As regards the presence of police, in pursuance to the order of the high court, it has been stated by the two individuals that the police left the premises last night, though they were there... in pursuance of the order of the high court,” the bench noted.

While taking up the habeas corpus petition, the bench permitted the father of the two women to appear before it through video-conferencing if he wishes to interact with the court in person or through counsel.

“The police shall not take any further action in pursuance of the directions issued in paragraph four of the impugned order dated September 30, 2024, save and except for the submission of the status report to this court,” the bench said.

“The status report, which was directed by the high court to be filed by the police, shall be submitted before this court,” it said and posted the matter for further hearing on October 18.