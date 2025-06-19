‘Big cold storage facility in Dantewada soon’

Raipur: In a landmark initiative aimed at preserving agricultural and forest produce and ensuring farmers receive fair remuneration, a major cold storage facility is being established in Dantewada district.

For the first time, a state-of-the-art centre is being set up in Patarras village through joint efforts of the Central Government and the Chhattisgarh Government. This facility will employ advanced technologies such as radiation treatment to prevent spoilage of food grains and minor forest produce.

Bastar region yields products such as tamarind, mahua, wild mangoes, indigenous spices, and coarse grains like millets. Due to the lack of adequate storage and sales infrastructure, 7 to 20 percent of the produce is wasted each year.

This will allow produce to be preserved for longer durations, reduce spoilage, enhance shelf life, and enable farmers to earn higher returns.

With an estimated project cost of approximately Rs 25 crore, the initiative is being managed by the District Project Livelihood College Society, an organisation dedicated to generating employment in tribal regions. The facility will help preserve over 10,000 metric tonnes of produce annually and benefit not only Dantewada but also other districts.