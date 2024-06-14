Bid to show Porsche crash victims drunk, says Anil Deshmukh; police reject claim

Pune: Pune police on Thursday rejected former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s claim that attempts are being made to show that the Porsche crash victims were drunk, asserting that their conduct is immaterial in this case.



In a post on X, Deshmukh said the blood samples of the juvenile allegedly involved in the accident were first swapped to project that he was not drunk.

Now, efforts are on to show in the viscera report that the two victims were drunk and prove in court that the accident took place due to their conduct, he said. “...as a result, the son of the real estate developer will be freed,” claimed the NCP (SP) leader.

Rejecting Deshmukh’s claims, a top Pune police official said the victims’ conduct would have no bearing on the case as the speeding Porsche driven by the 17-year-old minor, who the police claim was drunk, crashed into their two-wheeler. He added that the viscera report is pending.

Techies Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, who were returning from a party at a hotel in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, died after the Porsche rammed into their bike in the early hours of May 19.

The teenager is currently in an observation home till June 25. His parents are in police custody over alleged swapping of blood samples to get the minor off the hook.