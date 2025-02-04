Bhutan’s top Army commander meets CDS General Chauhan

New Delhi: Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering on Monday held talks with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, focusing on boosting the India-Bhutan strategic partnership.

The discussions focused on enhancing the strategic partnership and strong bonds of friendship between the two neighbouring countries, officials said.

The two sides also deliberated on the regional security situation.

Lt Gen. Tshering began his six-day visit to India on Saturday.

The visit is aimed at fostering closer bilateral military cooperation and exploring new avenues for defence collaboration.

The top Bhutanese military commander’s trip comes around two months after Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited India.

The overall situation in the Doklam plateau may figure in Lt Gen. Tshering’s talks with other Indian officials.

The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day standoff at the Doklam tri-junction in 2017, after China tried to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

The India-China standoff in the Doklam plateau even triggered fears of a larger conflict between the two neighbours. Bhutan had said the area belonged to it and India supported the Bhutanese claim.

In the last couple of years, Bhutan and China were looking at an expeditious resolution of their festering boundary row.

“This visit by Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering paves the way for continued collaboration between the two militaries,” an Indian readout said on Saturday.

“The visit will further deepen the strategic relationship between the two friendly nations and enhance their cooperation on matters of mutual interest,” it said.