Bhutanese King Wangchuck begins his 2-day trip to India

New Delhi: Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Monday began his two-day trip to India with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar receiving him at the airport here, reflecting the importance New Delhi has attached to the visit.



The King will hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said the visit by King Wangchuck will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership.

“Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in India. His visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also welcomed the visiting dignitary. “Warm welcome to India, Your Majesty! His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in India a short while ago. His Majesty was received by EAM @DrSJaishankar at the airport,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Bhutan is a strategically important country for India and the defence and security ties between the two sides have witnessed significant expansion in the last few years. The strategic ties witnessed an upward trajectory in the last few years in the backdrop of a 73-day face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam tri-junction in 2017.

The Doklam plateau is considered an important area for India’s strategic interest.

The standoff at Doklam tri-junction in 2017 began after China tried to extend a road in an area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it. India had strongly opposed the construction as it would have impacted its overall security interests. The India-China face-off was resolved following several rounds of talks. In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed an agreement on a “three-step roadmap” to expedite negotiations to resolve their festering boundary dispute.

The King of Bhutan had a transit visit to Delhi in September last year.