Bhutan Prime Minister to visit Ayodhya today, tight security in place

Ayodhya: Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay will visit Ayodhya on Friday in what is being described as a visit of deep religious and cultural significance.

Tobgay, who is already in India and currently on a tour of Bihar, will land at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on September 5 around 9:30 am.

From the airport, his convoy will travel about 15 kilometres via Prayagraj and the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway to reach the Ram temple. Traffic on one lane of the highway will remain closed during the movement of his motorcade.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made with PAC, CRPF, SSF and civil police deployed for the visit. ATS and STF teams will also be monitoring the movement while all security agencies remain on high alert.

The district administration will roll out a red carpet welcome for the visiting dignitary.

During his four-hour stay, Prime Minister Tobgay will offer prayers at Shri Ram Lalla, Hanumangarhi and other prominent temples in Ayodhya. A special lunch has also been arranged in his honour. Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office are closely monitoring the preparations.

State Agriculture Minister, who is also the district’s minister in charge, along with a few Union ministers, is expected to attend the welcome ceremony.

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde and SSP Gaurav Grover have personally reviewed the arrangements at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and other sites to ensure foolproof security.